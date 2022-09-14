Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 2.6 with a mean TP of 4.98. Now with the previous closing price of 4.19 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,286m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $7,472m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.