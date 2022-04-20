Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes found using ticker (GOL) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 3.83 and has a mean target at 7.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.68 and the 200 day MA is 6.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,119m. Company Website: https://www.voegol.com.br

The potential market cap would be $13,041m based on the market concensus.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. It operates a fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircrafts with 492 daily flights. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.