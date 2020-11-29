Go-Ahead Group plc 91.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bank of America

Go-Ahead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:GOG had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Bank of America. Go-Ahead Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bank of America have set a target price of 70 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of 91.9% from the opening price of 860 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 275 points and increased 200 points respectively.

Go-Ahead Group plc LON:GOG has a 50 day moving average of 694.94 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 940.60The 1 year high for the stock price is 2280 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 390.2 GBX. There are currently 43,177,390 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 120,974. Market capitalisation for LON:GOG is £354,486,371 GBP.