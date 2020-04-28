Go-Ahead Group plc 41.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Go-Ahead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:GOG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Go-Ahead Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1710 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 41.6% from today’s opening price of 1208 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 438 points and decreased 876 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2304 GBX while the year low share price is currently 390.2 GBX.

Go-Ahead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,366.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,942.22. There are currently 43,177,390 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 369,613. Market capitalisation for LON:GOG is £516,833,358 GBP.

