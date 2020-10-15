Go-Ahead Group plc 37.3% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Go-Ahead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:GOG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Go-Ahead Group plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 775 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 37.3% from the opening price of 564.39 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 120.61 points and decreased 125.61 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2304 GBX while the 52 week low is 390.2 GBX.

Go-Ahead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 659.32 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,169.15. There are currently 43,177,390 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 185,825. Market capitalisation for LON:GOG is £238,196,199 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn