GNC Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -43.5% Downside

GNC Holdings found using ticker (GNC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Sell’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.35 and 0.35 calculating the average target price we see 0.35. Now with the previous closing price of 0.62 this would imply there is a potential downside of -43.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $47m. Visit the company website at: 0

