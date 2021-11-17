Twitter
GMS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

GMS Inc. with ticker code (GMS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 64 and 56 calculating the mean target price we have 60.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.42 and the 200 day moving average is 47.39. The market cap for the company is $2,535m. Find out more information at: http://www.gms.com

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes acoustical ceilings, insulation, and related building products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It serves wallboard and ceilings contractors and homebuilders, general contractors, and individuals. As of April 30, 2021, the company operated 268 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 6 provinces in Canada. It also operates a network of approximately 265 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as GYP Holdings I Corp. and changed its name to GMS Inc. in July 2015. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

