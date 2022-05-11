GMS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.2% Upside

GMS Inc. with ticker code (GMS) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 73 and 58 with a mean TP of 66. Now with the previous closing price of 47.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.15 and the 200 day MA is 51.5. The company has a market cap of $2,022m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gms.com

The potential market cap would be $2,813m based on the market concensus.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes acoustical ceilings, insulation, and related building products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It serves wallboard and ceilings contractors and homebuilders, general contractors, and individuals. As of April 30, 2021, the company operated 268 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 6 provinces in Canada. It also operates a network of approximately 265 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as GYP Holdings I Corp. and changed its name to GMS Inc. in July 2015. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.