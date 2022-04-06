GMS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

GMS Inc. with ticker code (GMS) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 58 calculating the average target price we see 66. With the stocks previous close at 49.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 51.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,069m. Company Website: https://www.gms.com

The potential market cap would be $2,741m based on the market concensus.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes acoustical ceilings, insulation, and related building products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It serves wallboard and ceilings contractors and homebuilders, general contractors, and individuals. As of April 30, 2021, the company operated 268 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 6 provinces in Canada. It also operates a network of approximately 265 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as GYP Holdings I Corp. and changed its name to GMS Inc. in July 2015. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.