GMS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

GMS Inc. found using ticker (GMS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 48 with a mean TP of 59.88. With the stocks previous close at 53.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 50.49 and the 200 day MA is 47.97. The company has a market cap of $2,215m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.gms.com

The potential market cap would be $2,494m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes acoustical ceilings, steel framing, insulation, and related building products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It serves professional contractors and homebuilders. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 300 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 6 provinces in Canada. It also operates a network of approximately 300 distribution centers. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.