GMS Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.0% Downside

GMS Inc. found using ticker (GMS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 49 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 41.6. With the stocks previous close at 44.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -6.0%. The 50 day MA is 42.42 and the 200 day MA is 33.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,905m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.gms.com

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building; and insulation, lumber, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products comprising tools and safety products. In addition, the company distributes wallboards, drywall, metal studs, and insulation and ceiling tiles, as well as commercial and residential building materials. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 264 branches across 44 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 5 provinces in Canada. The company also operates a network of approximately 260 distribution centers. The company was formerly known as GYP Holdings I Corp. and changed its name to GMS Inc. in July 2015. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

