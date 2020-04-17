Globus Maritime Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 3,289.8% Upside

Globus Maritime Limited with ticker code (GLBS) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 5 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3,289.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.52 while the 200 day moving average is 1.19. The market cap for the company is $4m. Company Website: http://www.globusmaritime.gr

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

