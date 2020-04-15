Globus Maritime Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 3,125.8% Upside

Globus Maritime Limited found using ticker (GLBS) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 5 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 0.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3,125.8%. The day 50 moving average is 0.51 and the 200 day MA is 1.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $4m. Find out more information at: http://www.globusmaritime.gr

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

