Global Ship Lease New – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Global Ship Lease New found using ticker (GSL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 16 with a mean TP of 31. With the stocks previous close at 27.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day MA is 25.61 and the 200 day MA is 22.23. The company has a market cap of $1,072m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,211m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

