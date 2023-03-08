Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 30. With the stocks previous close at 20.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.8%. The 50 day MA is 18.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.17. The market cap for the company is $741m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,080m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

