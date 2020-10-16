Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 7.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 40.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $135m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn