Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.35 and the 200 day moving average is 4.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $136m. Company Website: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn