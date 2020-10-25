Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $135m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 45 containerships with an aggregate capacity of 248,968 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

