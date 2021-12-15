Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.18 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day MA is 23.1 and the 200 day MA is 19.07. The company has a market cap of $747m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.