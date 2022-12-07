Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 88.3% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 31. Now with the previous closing price of 16.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 88.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.19 while the 200 day moving average is 20.45. The market cap for the company is $589m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,110m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.