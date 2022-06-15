Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.1% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 34.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 80.1%. The 50 day MA is 22.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.99. The market cap for the company is $797m. Company Website: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,436m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.