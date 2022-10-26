Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 79.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 32. With the stocks previous close at 17.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 79.9%. The day 50 moving average is 17.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $672m. Company Website: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,209m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

