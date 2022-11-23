Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.9% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 31. Now with the previous closing price of 17.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 78.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.84. The company has a market cap of $632m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,130m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.