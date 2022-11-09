Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.4% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 76.4%. The day 50 moving average is 17.4 and the 200 day MA is 21.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $652m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,149m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.