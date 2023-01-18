Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.1% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 25 and has a mean target at 31. Now with the previous closing price of 17.7 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 75.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $644m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,128m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.