Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.1% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 32. With the stocks previous close at 19.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 62.1%. The day 50 moving average is 18 and the 200 day moving average is 22.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $706m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,145m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.