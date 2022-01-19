Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.1% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 33.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.49 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.93. The market cap for the company is $895m. Find out more information at: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,217m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.