Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New with ticker code (GSL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 16 and has a mean target at 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 22.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.87 while the 200 day moving average is 17.42. The company has a market cap of $836m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.