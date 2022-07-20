Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential 105.7% Upside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 38 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 34.33. With the stocks previous close at 16.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 105.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.56 and the 200 day moving average is 23.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $695m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalshiplease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,430m based on the market concensus.

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.