Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 23.15 and the 200 day MA is 19.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $912m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.