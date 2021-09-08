Global Ship Lease Inc New – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Global Ship Lease Inc New found using ticker (GSL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 23.28 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 18.87 and the 200 day MA is 16.73. The company has a market cap of $860m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalshiplease.com

Global Ship Lease owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.