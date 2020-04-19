Global Self Storage – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.4% Upside

Global Self Storage with ticker code (SELF) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 4.75 and has a mean target at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.71 while the 200 day moving average is 4.19. The company has a market cap of $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalselfstorage.us

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

