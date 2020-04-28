Global Self Storage – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.7% Upside

Global Self Storage with ticker code (SELF) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4.75 and 4.75 with the average target price sitting at 4.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.63 and the 200 day moving average is 4.15. The market cap for the company is $35m. Company Website: http://www.globalselfstorage.us

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

