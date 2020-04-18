Global Self Storage – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Global Self Storage found using ticker (SELF) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.75 and 4.75 with a mean TP of 4.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The day 50 moving average is 3.74 and the 200 day MA is 4.2. The market cap for the company is $35m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalselfstorage.us

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company’s self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

