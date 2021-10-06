Global Payments Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

Global Payments Inc. with ticker code (GPN) have now 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 252 and 180 with a mean TP of 227.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 156.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 162.82 and the 200 day MA is 187.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $46,301m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalpaymentsinc.com

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.