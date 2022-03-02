Twitter
Global Payments Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.7% Upside

Global Payments Inc. with ticker code (GPN) have now 33 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 240 and 142 calculating the mean target price we have 187.72. Now with the previous closing price of 133.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.6 and the 200 day moving average is 159.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $36,351m. Company Website: https://www.globalpaymentsinc.com

The potential market cap would be $51,161m based on the market concensus.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll and human capital management services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

