Global Payments Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

Global Payments Inc. found using ticker (GPN) have now 32 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 253 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 207.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 177.06 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.27 and the 200 day moving average is 171.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $51,461m. Visit the company website at: http://www.globalpaymentsinc.com

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

