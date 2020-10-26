Global Partners LP Global Partn – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Global Partners LP Global Partn found using ticker (GLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.25 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 13.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $487m. Company Website: http://www.globalp.com

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Its Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and propane to home heating oil and propane retailers, and wholesale distributors. It also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. The company’s Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. Its Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to end user customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a portfolio of 1,551 owned, leased, and/or supplied gasoline stations, which included 289 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10.8 million barrels. Global GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn