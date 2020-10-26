Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.3% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 18.5 with the average target price sitting at 21.1. Now with the previous closing price of 15.59 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.3%. The 50 day MA is 16.31 and the 200 day MA is 15.8. The company has a market cap of $1,418m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn