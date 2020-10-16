Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.1% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 18.5 with a mean TP of 21.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.1%. The 50 day MA is 16.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,429m. Find out more information at: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

