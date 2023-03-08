Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.7% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 17.33. Now with the previous closing price of 14.24 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.7%. The 50 day MA is 13.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.52. The company has a market cap of $1,472m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,792m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.