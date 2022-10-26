Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.3% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 16 with a mean TP of 18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.47 while the 200 day moving average is 13.99. The market cap for the company is $1,249m. Company Website: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,040m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.