Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.0% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 22.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 51.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.23. The company has a market cap of $1,563m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,361m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.