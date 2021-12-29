Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.2% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 22.5. With the stocks previous close at 15.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.47. The company has a market cap of $1,569m. Company Website: https://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.