Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 21 with a mean TP of 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 16.22 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. The 50 day MA is 16.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,616m. Company Website: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.