Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.2% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 16.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.2%. The 50 day MA is 16.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.03. The company has a market cap of $1,637m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.