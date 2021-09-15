Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 16.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The day 50 moving average is 17.54 while the 200 day moving average is 18.49. The market cap for the company is $1,673m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.globalnetlease.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.