Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Global Net Lease found using ticker (GNL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 19 and 15 with the average target price sitting at 17. Now with the previous closing price of 12.86 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day MA is 12.01 and the 200 day MA is 13.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,347m. Visit the company website at: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $1,780m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.