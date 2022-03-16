Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.8% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 16 calculating the average target price we see 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 14.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.57 while the 200 day moving average is 16.35. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,561m. Company Website: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,042m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical ome producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.