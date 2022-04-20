Global Net Lease – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Global Net Lease with ticker code (GNL) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 19.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 14.85 and the 200 day moving average is 15.89. The market cap for the company is $1,615m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.globalnetlease.com

The potential market cap would be $2,084m based on the market concensus.

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.